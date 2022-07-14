Empty school buses as a representation of student lives lost
The NRA Children’s Museum from Change the Ref is a mile-long convoy of empty school buses in memory of lives lost to guns:
Since 2020, firearms have overtaken car accidents to become the leading cause of death in children, taking over 4368 lives.
With the advent of this horrific moment, we’ve built a mobile museum made of 52 empty school buses representing 4368 victims. Some of the buses feature an exhibit of artifacts, photos, videos, audio recordings, and personal memories of these children who have lost their lives to guns.
Learn to Visualize Data See All →
How to Make an Interactive Area Graph with Flare
You’ve seen the NameExplorer from the Baby Name Wizard by …
How to Make Print-ready Graphics in R, with ggplot2
You don’t have to use illustration software to polish your graphics. If keeping everything in R is your thing, this tutorial is for you.
Small Multiples in R
Make a lot of charts at once, line them up in a grid, and you can make quick comparisons across several categories.