Empty school buses as a representation of student lives lost

The NRA Children’s Museum from Change the Ref is a mile-long convoy of empty school buses in memory of lives lost to guns:

Since 2020, firearms have overtaken car accidents to become the leading cause of death in children, taking over 4368 lives.

With the advent of this horrific moment, we’ve built a mobile museum made of 52 empty school buses representing 4368 victims. Some of the buses feature an exhibit of artifacts, photos, videos, audio recordings, and personal memories of these children who have lost their lives to guns.