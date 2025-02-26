Rail transit and population density

In some cities, a large percentage of the population has access to public transit, whereas in others, access is limited. Aniket Kali and Jeff Allen mapped rail transit on population density and then ranked cities based on the percentages:

Good public transit connects people to places. Ideally, this is done efficiently and sustainably, with transit routes and stations serving and connecting the most amount of people possible. But in reality, there’s a lot of variation within and between cities in how effectively this is done. To look at this, we’ve created maps of major rail transit lines and stations (rapid transit, regional rail, LRT) overlaid onto population density for 250 of the most populated urban regions around the globe.

By the percentage of population within one kilometer of rail transit, Hong, Osaka, and Madrid ranked highest.