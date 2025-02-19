I think I’ve read about tariffs more in the past month than I have my entire life. They’ve been pitched as a cure-all to make countries give into U.S. demands. As you might expect, the effects are not so straightforward or predictable. For The New York Times, June Kim describes various scenarios with a shoe example, as most shoes bought in the U.S. are made elsewhere.
How tariffs work
