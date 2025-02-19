Most of the major map providers changed the name. MapQuest had a different idea. Enter whatever you want and download. (Their standard map still reads the Gulf of Mexico.)
Gulf of wherever you want
Projects by FlowingData See All →
When Americans Reach $100k in Savings
It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.
Income Taxes You Would Pay in Each State
Some states have high rates. Some have low. But whether a state is lower or higher for you depends on more than just the high brackets.