Data bead bracelets

Data Beads, by Eszter Katona and Mihály Minkó, is a fun initiative that encourages people to make and wear bracelets based on data:

This is a grassroots initiative that’s all about brining data visualization into a whole new space—off the screen and into wearable, everyday objects. We turn data into simple, easy-to-make bracelets, making data more approachable and fun.

These bracelets aren’t just accessories: they’re conversation starters that help break the ice around different topics, data and graphs, which can be difficult for many people to engage with. At the same time, we hope they spark curiosity and improve data literacy in a casual, creative way.