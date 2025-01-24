Astoria, not the single-parent capital of America

In Kindergarten Cop, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s greatest works, a mother welcomes the title character: “Welcome to Astoria, the single-parent capital of America.” For the Washington Post’s Department of Data, Andrew Van Dam investigates if that is really true:

Astoria, the United States’ first settlement west of the Rockies, doesn’t fit the bill. While the city may not have parlayed its position at the mouth of the miles-wide Columbia River into success as the New Orleans or New York of the West Coast, as its boosters once dreamed, it has carved out a comfortable existence in Oregon’s northwestern extremity.

There are Kindergarten Cop references and demographic data. If I were a moth, this is my flame.