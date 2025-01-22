Tracker for freezing temperatures

The forecast for the contiguous United States this week is cold, and below freezing for a lot of it. The New York Times is tracking the areas that drop below freezing, based on estimates from NOAA.

The animated map’s color scale indicates temperatures below freezing over time, and it reminds me of those apocalyptic movie scenes when a cold sweeps an area and instantly turns everything to ice. Most of the country will get some time in 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder these next few days. Stay warm.