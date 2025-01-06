Bloomberg put together a list of places to visit in 2025. Most of my interest rested on the charts for each place that show the best month to go, based on your nearest origin for flights and hotel prices. Color-coding for best and worst times incorporate context such as holidays and weather.
Where and when to travel
