Seeing the single largest tree in the forest of 400 billion

Fabien Wagner works with CTrees in an effort to map tree canopy height in the Amazon rainforest. In the process, he might have found the largest tree in the Amazon:

I am currently working on a model to map the tree canopy height of the entire Amazon forest using Planet NICFI images. The model can detect canopy height up to 45-50 meters. By inspecting the results, we can discover the tallest and largest trees in the entire Amazon.

For this tree, specifically: I had previously searched the data for individual trees with a crown diameter of 50-55 meters, which to my knowledge, is the largest possible crown size observed in the Amazon. After finding a few trees in this range, I realized that, statistically, an even larger tree could exist. That’s when I expanded my search, bringing me to this exceptional specimen.