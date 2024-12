For the New York Times, Marco Hernandez visualized all the tornadoes in 2024, which amounted to more than the usual.

Not only were there more tornadoes reported, but 2024 is also on track to be one of the costliest years ever in terms of damage caused by severe storms, according to the National Center for Environmental Information. Severe weather and four tornado outbreaks from April to May in the central and southern United States alone cost $14 billion.