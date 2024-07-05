Visually navigate code as stars and galaxies

Andrei Kashcha visualized major software packages as galaxies that you can fly through.
Every dot here is a package. Position of a package is determined by force based graph layout algorithm and usually clusters together packages that depend on each other.
Some packages are connected by lines. It means one package depend on another. Image above shows only very close connections. We can also see all connections, but the image becomes obscure by amount of connections.
There’s a galaxy for the R codebase.