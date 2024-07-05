For the New York Times, Josh Holder and Lauren Leatherby show how the Conservatives lost the election from multiple angles: lost seats, historical vote share, shift of support to Reform, an easy win by Labour, and an age breakdown. It looks bad for Conservatives any way you cut the data.
Visualize This: The FlowingData Guide to Design, Visualization, and Statistics
Learn to data.
Order: Amazon / Barnes & Noble
Conservatives lose UK election by a lot
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #5 – The Portfolio
Lazy Bob called himself an information designer, but everyone else knew the truth.
Timeline of California Wildfires
The wind was blowing smoke and ash from wildfires further up north from where I live. The sky turned an eerie orange. I wondered about past fires and made the chart below.