Conservatives lose UK election by a lot

July 5, 2024

For the New York Times, Josh Holder and Lauren Leatherby show how the Conservatives lost the election from multiple angles: lost seats, historical vote share, shift of support to Reform, an easy win by Labour, and an age breakdown. It looks bad for Conservatives any way you cut the data.