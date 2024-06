Vivek Rao likes to play Sudoku, enough that he collected data on his gameplay and analyzed his strategies:

In January 2023, I made a breakthrough. I started tracking what grids I fill out and how I fill them out1. And in the weeks after, I started to analyze my performance to look for patterns and ways I could speed up. As a throwback to my high school self, I decided to analyze 100 easy sudokus to see what I could learn about my performance.