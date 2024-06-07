Dr Pepper ties with Pepsi-Cola for number two soda

Dr Pepper steadily rose and Pepsi steadily decline over the past couple of decades. Now they’re tied, according to estimates from Beverage Digest. For the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Maloney reports (Apple News link):

The 139-year-old soda brand is now tied with Pepsi-Cola as the No. 2 carbonated soft drink brand in America behind Coke. The regular versions of Pepsi and Dr Pepper are neck and neck in a spot that Pepsi has held nearly every year for the past four decades, according to sales-volume data from Beverage Digest.

You’ll always be number one in my book, Dr Pepper.