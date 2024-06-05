Currently, a light display that shows where your energy is from

Currently is a prototype ambient display that shows where your energy comes from. The display cycles through a set of radial stacked charts that provide the breakdown over time.
It reminds me of eco-related projects from the late 2000s. I like it.
