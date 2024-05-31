There might be times when you want to visualize data with area, but want to use irregular shapes that aren’t strictly squares. This straightforward tool by Krisztina Szucs lets click-and-drag for custom shapes. Enter values and drag the corners to make longer, shorter, wider, and narrower.
Simple tool for proportional area charts
