Who is Sleeping, by Age and Time

When we’re young, we tend to have fewer responsibilities, which means we can sleep and wake up later. Then work and parenting come along, and our schedules grow more structured. We can see the shift in the percentage of people who are sleeping, given their age.



Sleepy Time Varies By Age

The percentage of people in each age group who are sleeping is different as you shift time. Different age means different responsibilities.

These estimates are based on data from the American Time Use Survey from 2021 and 2022 (via IPUMS). If you scrub through time quickly, it all kind of looks the same, but if you shift slowly, you can make out the more subtle differences.

