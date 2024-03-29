Alasdair Rae outlines the basics of visualizing basketball shot data with QGIS, an open-source software package typically used for geographic maps. Even if you’re not into basketball, sports data can be fun to poke at because it’s comprehensive and usually covers a good range of time and categories.
Mapping NBA basketball shots
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Who Takes Care of the Kids, By Household Income
Higher income usually means more childcare, and lower income usually means less.
Young Money
We often associate high income with older people, but young people can also earn higher incomes. Let’s see what those people studied and what they do for a living.
When Your Vision and Hearing Decline with Age
Find out when it’s your time for the glasses and hearing aid. Time is undefeated.