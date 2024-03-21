Jer Thorp has combined birding and data visualization into a unique course called Binoculars to Binomials:

I dreamt up Binoculars to Binomials as a hybrid site of learning. It’s for coders who are interested in cultivating an observational practice, and for birders who want to dive into the rich pool of data that comes out of their hobby.

More broadly, it’s for anyone who’s interested in the overlap between nature, data and creativity.