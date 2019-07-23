Visualization is still a relatively young field, so people learn about and how to visualize data in a lot of different ways. For instance, there weren’t any visualization-specific courses when I was in school, so I picked up a lot ad hoc. Alli Torban, looking at responses to the 2018 Data Visualization Survey, shows how others learned. The top three: examples, collaboration with those more skilled, and books.
How practitioners learned data visualization
