How practitioners learned data visualization

July 23, 2019

Visualization is still a relatively young field, so people learn about and how to visualize data in a lot of different ways. For instance, there weren’t any visualization-specific courses when I was in school, so I picked up a lot ad hoc. Alli Torban, looking at responses to the 2018 Data Visualization Survey, shows how others learned. The top three: examples, collaboration with those more skilled, and books.