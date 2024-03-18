Flilpbook Experiment, like the Telephone game but visual

This looks fun. The Pudding is running an experiment that functions like a visual version of Telephone. In Telephone, the first person whispers a message to their neighbor and the message is passed along until you end with a message that is completely different. Instead of a message, you have a sketch that each new person traces.

I traced something around frame 200 and the sketch looked like a scribble already. I’m curious where this ends.