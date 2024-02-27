Interactive LED basketball court

During the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, the basketball court was essentially a giant LED screen on the second day. The company behind the panels talked about the technical side for a WTHR news segment, shown above.

The court was fun to watch but also distracting. It draws your eyes to the ground when the action is ahead and above the rim. So the technology seems less than ideal for an actual game. Maybe good as an expensive practice and training tool? I couldn’t believe not a single shot chart was shown during the three-point contest.