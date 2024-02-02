Start with water, fire, wind, and earth and see what you can craft by combining elements. Neal Agarwal made a game, Infinite Craft, that uses Llama 2, a large language model, to build just about anything.
Infinite Craft with large language model
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Least Preferred Sandwich
Which sandwich do people not like the most? The winner: the Cheese and Tomato, if that even counts as an actual sandwich.
Salary and Occupation
Salaries vary across occupations. Here are some charts that show by how much for 800 of them.
How Much Commuting is Too Much?
One person’s long commute is another’s dream. Another person’s normal might be someone else’s nightmare. What counts as a long commute depends on where you live.