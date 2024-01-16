If you’re traveling to a new city, it can be tricky to figure out where things are and what the places are like. However, if you had a tool that set the context of the new city in terms of the neighborhoods in a city you know, you might get a better feel for the new city. Raymond Kennedy made an app (that appears to rely heavily on the OpenAI API) that lets you search the unfamiliar city against the familiar. [via Waxy]
Find familiar places in new cities
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.
Household Types, Then and Now
Here’s how common each household type is and was — and how the makeup compares to a few decades ago.