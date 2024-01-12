When movies become musicals and then movies again

For The Washington Post, Hanna Zakharenko charted all the movies that were adapted from musicals that were adapted from movies. So the above shows the timelines for original movies. Then the musicals that came after. Then the movies again, with songs. Got it.
