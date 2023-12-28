Recharge, an art installation by Dries Depoorter, uses a system that detects when you close your eyes. Recharge yourself and your phone gets to also.
A phone charger that only works when you recharge yourself
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Most Common Daily Routines
We all have our routines, but from person-to-person, the daily schedule changes a lot depending on your responsibilities.
Young Money
We often associate high income with older people, but young people can also earn higher incomes. Let’s see what those people studied and what they do for a living.
Oldest and Youngest, by State
States aren’t uniformly young and old. Well, other than Maine. This is the breakdown by age group and regions.