$7.5-million historical chart

The map sold for $239,000 at a Christie’s auction, but it was misdated and is a couple of centuries older than previously thought:

It’s the fourth oldest surviving portolan chart of Europe, the oldest being the Carta Pisana from the late 13th century, which is held by the national library of France. The asking price now is $7.5 million, another category of collecting altogether and one that will likely remain framed on Clausen’s office wall until a university or museum decides to take ownership of it.

