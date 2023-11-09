muted.io is a set of visual tools to help you learn music theory. Learn about notes, chords, and scales through a playful and colorful interface.
Music theory in interactive visuals
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Much Americans Make
Median income only tells you where the middle is. The distributions of income are a lot more interesting.
Chart of Cousins
For every family get-together I go to, it seems there are more kids running around. I know that they are related to me somehow, but what do I call them? Maybe this chart will help next time.