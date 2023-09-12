Tattoos and impulsiveness dataset

For their research on tattoos and choice, Bradley Ruffle and Anne Wilson provide the dataset for perusal:

Survey and experimental evidence documents discrimination against tattooed individuals in the labor market and in commercial transactions. Thus, individuals’ decision to get tattooed may reflect short-sighted time preferences. We show that, according to numerous measures, those with tattoos, especially visible ones, are more short-sighted and impulsive than the non-tattooed. Almost nothing mitigates these results, neither the motive for the tattoo, the time contemplated before getting tattooed nor the time elapsed since the last tattoo. Even the expressed intention to get a(nother) tattoo predicts increased short-sightedness and helps establish the direction of causality between tattoos and short-sightedness.

It’s a couple of hundred responses from the tattooed individuals, but maybe there’s something there. The dataset is linked towards the bottom of the page.