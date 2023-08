In early 2021, the average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was under three percent. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate this past week was 7.23%. That’s a big enough increase to feel the difference in your monthly payment, but it stings even more when you compound the cost over the length of the mortgage.

Use the chart below to see how many times over you’ll pay the original loan amount, given the annual rate and the number of years of paying.