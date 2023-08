There are buildings in Toronto, Canada that make use of a deep lake water cooling (DLWC) system, including Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors. Cold water pumps from nearby Lake Ontario and then flows through pipes in buildings to absorb heat. For The Washington Post, Tik Root, with graphics by Daisy Chung and photos by Ian Willms, describes the system.

It sounds a lot like the system I use to cool my beer, well, wort at that point, when I’m brewing.