Beer dates back thousands of centuries, but it was not the beer we know today. It might have been more… chewy? More like gruel? Sounds amazing. With a fun illustrated piece, The Washington Post describes the evolution of beer, from the chunky fermented grain stuff to the clear carbonated beverage in cans.
Evolution of beer
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Change in Common Household Types in the U.S.
In the 1970s, the most common household type in the U.S. was a married couple with kids. Things are different now.
Basketball Stat Cherry Picking
Wow your friends during the game with random win percentages, based on various player stats.