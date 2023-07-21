To find the fastest route from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore, The Philadelphia Inquirer got five of their reporters to race via different routes and modes of transportation. Overlaid on a map of moving dots, the mix of text, video clips, and photos from the racers had me rooting for my pick all the way through even though I know little about the area and have never wondered about reaching the Jersey Shore.
A race to find the best route to the Jersey Shore
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Million to One Shot, Doc
Between 2009 and 2014, there were an estimated 17,968 visits to the emergency room for things stuck in a rectum. Here are those things’ stories.
Counting the Hours
Every day is a bit different, but here is a wideout view of how Americans spend their days. Compare with your own time use.
Mapping When and Where People Start their Commute
For commuters, the farther away you live from the workplace, the earlier you have to leave your house to get to work on time. How much does that start time change the farther out you get?