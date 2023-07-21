A race to find the best route to the Jersey Shore

July 21, 2023

Topic

Maps  /  , ,

To find the fastest route from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore, The Philadelphia Inquirer got five of their reporters to race via different routes and modes of transportation. Overlaid on a map of moving dots, the mix of text, video clips, and photos from the racers had me rooting for my pick all the way through even though I know little about the area and have never wondered about reaching the Jersey Shore.