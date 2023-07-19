When I was a kid, I drank a lot of milk, and bottled water wasn’t really a thing. In high school, coffee entered the picture (mostly because my friends liked to hang out at coffee shops), and in adulthood, beer is more common. For USAFacts, we looked at the drinking habits for all Americans and how it’s changed for children, teens, and adults.
What Americans drink and their changing habits
