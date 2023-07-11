Introduction to statistical learning, with Python examples

July 11, 2023

An Introduction to Statistical Learning, with Applications in R by Gareth James, Daniela Witten, Trevor Hastie, and Rob Tibshirani was released in 2021. They, along with Jonathan Taylor, just released an alternate version with applications in Python. So if Python is your thing, have at it. Like the R version, it is free to download as a PDF.