An Introduction to Statistical Learning, with Applications in R by Gareth James, Daniela Witten, Trevor Hastie, and Rob Tibshirani was released in 2021. They, along with Jonathan Taylor, just released an alternate version with applications in Python. So if Python is your thing, have at it. Like the R version, it is free to download as a PDF.
Introduction to statistical learning, with Python examples
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Airbnb Visitors Rate Location in Major US Cities
This is how Airbnb visitors judge location, which provides a view into where city centers begin and end.
Guessing Names Based on What They Start With
I’m terrible at names, but maybe data can help. Put in your sex, the decade when you were born, and start putting in your name. I’ll try to guess before you’re done.
The Change My Son Brought, Seen Through Personal Data
I combed through personal data that I’ve actively and passively collected since early graduate school to see how life is different now with a 6-month old.