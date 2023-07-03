Mosaic, a framework for scalable and linked visualization

From the University of Washington Interactive Data Lab, Mosaic is a research project that aims to make it easier to show a lot of data and make it interactive between views:

Mosaic is a framework for linking data visualizations, tables, input widgets, and other data-driven components, while leveraging a database for scalable processing. With Mosaic, you can interactively visualize and explore millions and even billions of data points.

A key idea is that interface components – Mosaic clients – publish their data needs as queries that are managed by a central coordinator. The coordinator may further optimize queries before issuing them to a backing data source such as DuckDB.