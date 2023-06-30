Oddly specific ad profiles

Advertising funds a big chunk of the web, but for advertisers to continue to spend, their placements have to deliver results. So companies collect data about people’s online activity and create profiles based on the behavior. For The Markup, Jon Keegan and Joel Eastwood, dig in to the specificity of these profiles.

Profiles get stuck in segments or groups, and advertisers can choose which segment to put ads in front of. The above are finance-based segments. I’ve always dreamed of being a “Silver Sophisticate” myself.

You can download the data the project is based on here.