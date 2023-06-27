A year of flight paths, for someone with an unlimited pass

June 27, 2023

Topic

Maps  /  , , ,

United Airlines sold a lifetime unlimited pass in 1990 for $290,000. Tom Stuker bought one and has since flown 23 million miles over the decades. For The Washington Post, Rick Reilly, with graphics by Youyou Zhou, described the flight patterns of a man who figured out how to turn his unlimited miles into unlimited upgrades and gift cards.