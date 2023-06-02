An open-access journal for visualization research

In an effort to provide a more transparent process in visualization and interaction research, The Journal of Visualization and Interaction begins:

The Journal of Visualization and Interaction (JoVI) is a venue for publishing scholarly work related to the fields of visualization and human-computer interaction. Contributions to the journal include research in:

how people understand and interact with information and technology,

innovations in interaction techniques, interactive systems, or tools,

systematic literature reviews,

replication studies or reinterpretations of existing work,

research software packages for HCI and visualization,

and commentary on existing publications.

Cross-disciplinary work from other fields such as statistics or psychology, which is relevant to the fields of visualization or human-computer interaction is also welcome.