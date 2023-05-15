Scale of billions of dollars in Australia’s budget

To show the scale of tax cuts and Australia’s budget, ABC News takes the long, vertical unit chart approach, and the squares just keep coming. This is one of those scrollers that works best on mobile.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Differences Between Women and Men’s Everyday with Kids
The day-to-day changes a lot when you have kids. However, it seems to change more for women than it does for men.
Giving Up Time as a Parent
There is a fixed number of minutes during the day. Where do parents usually draw the time from?
Working on Tips, by State
What percentage of a waiter and waitress’s income comes from tips and what comes from salary? The calculation isn’t straightforward but we can try.