Mira Rojanasakul and Max Bearak for The New York Times highlight the rise of pumped storage around the world. Instead of a big dam to store water, two reservoirs are used. One is high. The other is low. When there is excess power available, water is pumped to the higher one, and when more is needed, water is released down to the lower one.
When you cross hyrdopower and a battery
