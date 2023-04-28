Ice is melting at the poles, which makes it seem like a localized problem. However, as NPR shows and describes in a visual series, the large amounts of fresh water melting into the ocean mixes in with currents and changes temperatures, chemistry, and water levels globally.
Melting ice, global effects
