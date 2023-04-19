Maybe you’ve wished you could quickly grab the data on a webpage and instantly have it in a structured format. But you don’t know how to program or you do, but don’t want to go through the trouble of writing another one-off script. Samantha Sunne provides a short guide for scraping without programming, mainly with Google Sheets.
Scraping data without programming
