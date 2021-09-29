A Succinct Intro to R

Before you get into analysis and visualizing data with R, you need to know the basics. Steve Haroz wrote a guide on getting started:

This book is a short introduction to the R language. It covers the basics of R that are not covered by analysis and visualization guides like R for Data Science. Consider it a quick way to get up to speed on R before diving into the analysis and visualization aspects.

This example-focused guide assumes you are familiar with programming concepts but want to learn the R language. It offers more examples than an “R cheat sheet” without the verbosity of a language spec or an introduction to programming.