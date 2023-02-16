As part of the Knowing Machines research project, A Critical Field Guide for Working with Machine Learning Datasets, by Sarah Ciston, offers advice for working through the life cycle of complex and large datasets:

Machine learning datasets are powerful but unwieldy. They are often far too large to check all the data manually, to look for inaccurate labels, dehumanizing images, or other widespread issues. Despite the fact that datasets commonly contain problematic material — whether from a technical, legal, or ethical perspective — datasets are also valuable resources when handled carefully and critically. This guide offers questions, suggestions, strategies, and resources to help people work with existing machine learning datasets at every phase of their lifecycle. Equipped with this understanding, researchers and developers will be more capable of avoiding the problems unique to datasets. They will also be able to construct more reliable, robust solutions, or even explore promising new ways of thinking with machine learning datasets that are more critical and conscientious.

Plus points for framing the guide in a spreadsheet layout.