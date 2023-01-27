For The Washington Post, William Neff, Aaron Steckelberg, and Christian Davenport show the contrast between NASA and SpaceX using a scrolly tour through 3-D rocket models.
Differing approaches between SpaceX and NASA of sending rockets to the moon
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifting Causes of Death
The most common causes of death changed over the years. They vary across sex and age group. This animation shows the details of these changes.
Restless Sleep With Age
It seems like no matter what I do, I cannot sleep through the night. Will it ever let up? According to the data, the answer is no and it will only get worse.