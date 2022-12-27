Apply your daylight saving preferences to the rest of the country

We like to complain about changing time an hour back or forward, and usually it’s in the context of our own geography. Maybe one area gets a lot of later sunsets, but then another gets much less. FiveThirtyEight made a map that lets you put in your preference to see how the rest of the country is affected:

Unfortunately, no solution will make every American happy. Even if you’ve found a combination that satisfies your personal preferences, you may have noticed that those preferences could negatively impact other parts of the country. And advocates for changing the system we currently have — whether for or against DST — feel strongly that their personal preference is the best.

We all know the solution here. Everyone gets to sleep, wake, and work whenever they want. Easy.