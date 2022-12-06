Asteroid simulator for before the big one hits

Knowing the impact of an asteroid falling in your city might not seem immediately relevant, but if there’s one headed toward Earth and NASA is unable to knock it off course with one of their rockets, you will definitely want to know what will happen and prepare accordingly.

Good thing Neal Agarwal, based on research from Gareth Collins and Clemens Rumpf, made an asteroid simulator. Set the material, size, speed, impact angle, and location, and see the effects from the resulting crater, fireball, shock wave, wind, and earthquake.