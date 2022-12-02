Managing temperature fluctuations through UK architecture

Philip Kennicott, Simon Ducroquet, Frank Hulley-Jones and Aaron Steckelberg, for The Washington Post, tour the evolution of UK architecture and temperature control:

Last summer, staff members at Hardwick Hall, a historic Elizabethan landmark in Derbyshire, were keenly aware of the excessive heat. The house, built during a period of exceptional cold known as the Little Ice Age, is a masterpiece of British architecture. With its glittering array of tall windows, it was vulnerable to the cold, but key design elements made it surprisingly efficient at managing the climate of its day.

As you’d expect, money plays a big role in the changing efficiencies.