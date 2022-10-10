Future monsoon patterns

October 10, 2022

The monsoon season in South Asia brings water to the people and land, but signs point to more intense rain as overall temperatures go up. To show the change in rain, Zach Levitt and Jeremy White, for The New York Times, go with a rain drop aesthetic. The density of animated dots represents future rainfall and resembles drops of rain falling on the ground. Also wind maps with lines that resemble wind.